All Fools Day with Calvia Council

At first glance, a Facebook post by the Calvia Council seemed rather strange as it announced that it was purchasing 30 camels from Morocco.
It said that this was a pioneering plan intended to reintroduce camels to the Tramuntana Mountains some 800 years after they became extinct on Mallorca.
It was explained that geneticists at Miskatonic University of Massachusetts looking at DNA specimens discovered an isolated population of Camelus Balearicus on the heights of Mount Uar-al-Walimi in the Atlas region, where they are bred by local ranchers.
The story continued that other municipalities having heard about the council’s plan were also considering buying their own herd of Balearic camels.
The first three specimens were due to arrive on the Island to take part in Palmanova’s Three Kings Parade on January 5 and that they had already been named by local school children as Bergant Polissona and Memeu.
The report further advised that in addition to the environmental value of the reintroduction of the Camelus Balearicus into its natural habitat, there would be every justification in using it for tourists rides.
December 28 is Día de los Santos Inocentes, the Spanish equivalent of April Fools Day so well done Calvia Council.
