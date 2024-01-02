Almost half of the cars sold in Malaga are hybrid and electric

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Electric cars on the rise
THE sale of electric and hybrid cars is arousing more and more interest among the people of Malaga province. So much so that almost half of the new registrations made in 2023 in the province, up to November (the last month for which data is available), correspond to vehicles of this type according to data prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
This would seem to be in response to the introduction of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in the capital, with restrictions for older vehicles registered in other areas of the province.
Faconauto is the employers’ association that brings together the car dealerships in Spain and spokesman, Raúl Morales, said that, despite the good progress, there is still some way to go in terms of the transition to zero emissions. “It is insufficient. We are way behind schedule. Even more so if we take into account that after 2035 no more cars with combustion engines will be sold”. However, he expects sales to accelerate as more LEZs become operational.
