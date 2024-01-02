Audition for Antonio Banderas 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Jan 2024
An opportunity to audition
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Eva Rinaldi
IF you want to work hand in hand with Antonio Banderas, this year you have an opportunity.
The CaixaBank Soho Theatre in Malaga is looking for new talent for the two upcoming productions directed by the actor from the city. These will be the musicals ‘They’re Playing Our Song’ (Neil Simon, Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager) with its premiere in June this year, and Gypsy (Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim), with its premiere in October.
Versatile actresses, actors and singers are needed to cover different character profiles and dancers with very good jazz and tap skills. The deadline for applications is Sunday, January 14. The auditions are aimed at those performers who have worked in a minimum of two professional musicals of medium or large format.
The auditions will take place in Madrid from Tuesday, February 27 to Tuesday, March 5 2024. All the information for registration can be found on the theatre’s website through this link
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
