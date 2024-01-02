Axarquía Region Celebrates Festive San Silvestre Race

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 15:05

Embracing Tradition and Community

THE Carrera de San Silvestre in Spain is a popular running event held annually on December 31, New Year’s Eve. It’s part of a tradition that takes place in various Spanish cities and towns, and it’s named after Saint Silvester, who is celebrated on December 31 in the Christian calendar.

The race is usually a festive and light-hearted event, where participants—often dressed in costumes or fun attire—run through the streets, to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with a sense of community, sport, and celebration.

Festive Celebration in Vélez-Málaga

This famous race was enjoyed across the Region of Axarquía. The San Silvestre 2023 race took over the streets of Vélez-Málaga, an integral part of the local Christmas festivities. Participants and onlookers alike were treated to a flurry of surprises at the finish line in Plaza del Carmen.

Led by Sports Councillor Rocío Ruiz, along with councillors Lourdes Piña, Jesús Maria Claros, and Juan Fernández Olmo, the race witnessed enthusiastic participation and finished with a vibrant award ceremony.

Record Turnout in Rincón de la Victoria

Rincón de la Victoria also saw a record-breaking turnout of 705 registered runners in their traditional San Silvestre, attended by Mayor Francisco Salado.

As is customary, participants dressed up in imaginative costumes. Paula León from Bahía Málaga Club and Javi Gómez from Club Atletismo Malaga emerged victorious in the 5-kilometer race, claiming the top spots.

Among the sea of participants, Mayor Salado, hundreds of locals, and visitors bid farewell to the year by embracing fitness and community spirit. Notable attendees included Sports Councillor Antonio José Martín, alongside councillors Pepi Carnero, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Olga Cervantes, enhancing the camaraderie of this beloved tradition.

