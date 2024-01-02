Axarquía Region Celebrates Festive San Silvestre Race

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 15:05
: Embracing Tradition and Community
Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
THE Carrera de San Silvestre in Spain is a popular running event held annually on December 31, New Year’s Eve. It’s part of a tradition that takes place in various Spanish cities and towns, and it’s named after Saint Silvester, who is celebrated on December 31 in the Christian calendar.
The race is usually a festive and light-hearted event, where participants—often dressed in costumes or fun attire—run through the streets, to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with a sense of community, sport, and celebration.
This famous race was enjoyed across the Region of Axarquía. The San Silvestre 2023 race took over the streets of Vélez-Málaga, an integral part of the local Christmas festivities. Participants and onlookers alike were treated to a flurry of surprises at the finish line in Plaza del Carmen.
Led by Sports Councillor Rocío Ruiz, along with councillors Lourdes Piña, Jesús Maria Claros, and Juan Fernández Olmo, the race witnessed enthusiastic participation and finished with a vibrant award ceremony.
Rincón de la Victoria also saw a record-breaking turnout of 705 registered runners in their traditional San Silvestre, attended by Mayor Francisco Salado.
As is customary, participants dressed up in imaginative costumes. Paula León from Bahía Málaga Club and Javi Gómez from Club Atletismo Malaga emerged victorious in the 5-kilometer race, claiming the top spots.
Among the sea of participants, Mayor Salado, hundreds of locals, and visitors bid farewell to the year by embracing fitness and community spirit. Notable attendees included Sports Councillor Antonio José Martín, alongside councillors Pepi Carnero, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Olga Cervantes, enhancing the camaraderie of this beloved tradition.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.