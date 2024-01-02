By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 9:36

Ballet Extravaganza in Altea: Kiev Ballet Group Presents 'The Nutcracker'. Image: Ballet de Kiev / Facebook.

On Wednesday, January 10, at 8:00 PM, ballet enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Kiev Ballet Group presents “The Nutcracker” in Altea.

The year 2022, marked by the tragedy of war, held particular challenges for ballet artists who were on the cusp of performing before a full audience just a day before, with the orchestra tuning in the pit.

Despite these difficulties, 2022 also saw the Kiev Ballet’s inaugural performances in Spain and Portugal.

In 2023, the Kiev Ballet returned to prestigious stages, gracing major cities in Spain and Portugal.

Founded in 2017 by Viktor Ishchuk, a renowned solo dancer of the Kiev Opera House, the Kiev Ballet is a stable and youthful company that brings together prominent stars from across Ukraine.

Their performances, characterised by talent, mastery, and professionalism, have earned invitations to major theatres worldwide, with over 500 performances delivered to date.

Committed to preserving the traditions and essence of classical ballet, the Kiev Ballet creates performances that are a sensory delight, marked by sobriety, perfect lines, virtuosity of soloists, and grandeur in sets and costumes designed by the finest masters in Kiev’s workshops.

The repertoire includes iconic classical titles like Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Giselle, Carmen, Scheherazade, Les Sylphides, Cinderella, Zorba the Greek, Eyes Wide Shut, and more.

The Kiev Ballet is based at the International Centre for Culture and Arts in Kiev, Ukraine.

Don’t miss this classic ballet at Altea’s House of Culture, located at Costera Pont del Montcau, 14.

For ticket information, visit the box office on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM or on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Alternatively, you can contact the box office at taquilla@palaualtea.es via email.

For each ticket sold, a donation of €1.50 will be made to UNICEF to support its work in the Ukraine emergency.