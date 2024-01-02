Charity disco dogs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 10:07

Charity evening Photo: Shutterstock / dubassy

A GREAT charity evening with DJ Jose entertaining you with hits from the decades and guaranteed to get you up and dancing.

The evening starts at 8pm at Los Arcos Restaurant in Coin with entry only €6 with all proceeds going to help the animal charity Last Chance Animal Rescue

Tickets are available from the Charity Shop in Coin – Ave. Maria Zambrano 19. (Next to the Olive Tree Bar Restaurant) and from the Charity Warehouse in Ave. Blas Infante 43, Alhaurin el Grande. (A few doors from Ye Ole Butchers).

Drinks and food will be available on the night, if you are eating, please order asap after 7pm and pay the restaurant.

Los Arcos Restaurant is near Km 6 on the A7059, about a 5-minutes drive from Coin on the Coin to Cartama road. For further information phone or Whatsapp Joe on 626 942 427

All proceeds are 100% to help the animal charity 11207 –lastchanceanimalrescuespain.org

The mission of the charity is to find loving forever homes for the huge number of abandoned, abused and injured animals that they rescue. As with many charity organisations, they do not receive any government funding and rely entirely on donations and fund raising events like this.

Every single cent helps them to save lives. Every day brings new animals into the rescue centre, saved from the streets, from lives of neglect and abuse and abandonment. They heal, rehabilitate and rehome all these poor animals, and for those who are unable to be homed they offer a lifetime with them as a sanctuary animal.

The Last Chance Animal Rescue team work tirelessly to home as many as possible so let’s help them in their work.