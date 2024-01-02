Cows Steal the Show on Sierra Nevada’s Slopes

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 18:00
Surprise Visitors: Cows on the Slopes
THE Sierra Nevada ski resort is bustling with activity during the peak of the winter season. As the Christmas and New Year holidays attract many tourists, skiing becomes a top choice for winter getaways. Despite minimal rainfall in Andalucía’s Granada province, snow cannons, and cold temperatures have facilitated the opening of 21 slopes and 15 kilometres of skiing terrain.
However, the tranquillity of the resort was disrupted recently when an unusual group made their way onto the immaculate slopes. Unperturbed by the ski resort’s buzz, a herd of cattle sauntered across the slopes, stunning winter sports enthusiasts who captured the moment on video. Telemark Sierra Nevada ski and snowboard school shared the footage online, revealing four adult cows and a calf parading amidst the astonished gazes of numerous skiers and snowboarders.
A post shared by Telemark Sierra Nevada (@telemarksierranevada)
The winter season kicked off with night skiing on the illuminated El Río run, a popular activity illuminated by 30 spotlights for safety. The new Al-Andalus cable car will grant access to this dazzling slope from 7 pm to 9:30 pm. The resort’s snow cannons will continue to produce artificial snow, expanding the ski area’s terrain in line with last week’s efforts.
