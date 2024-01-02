‘DON’T LEAVE YOUR HOMES’. Storm Henk batters Britain.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 22:11

Crushed Car by Storm Henk Winds Credit: Facebook

AS the UK seems to be being hit with non stop storms, the latest urgent warning to its residents is to ‘not leave your homes’.

The Met Office have now issued an amber warning for wind across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales until 8pm tonight, January 2. More than 1,000 people across the country have been evacuated due to the fears of flash flooding.

Disruption to travel, building damage and possible power outages are just some of the dire consequences of this latest storm.

A video that has been uploaded to social media shows a massive scaffolding in Sutton suddenly collapsing due to the strong winds. The structure can be seen crashing down to the ground just yards away from where a man is standing. In Devon an entire roof is blown from a building, immediately plummeting into a telephone pole before they both smash onto the road.

Flooding in cities including Nottingham, Hampshire, Sheffield and Suffolk has caused many schools and local businesses to close. Thousands of houses across the country are also currently without power due to the storm’s effects.

With no end in sight for this ‘extreme disruption’, Britain can only stay inside and wait for this havoc to be over. In the hope of course that another disaster does not follow in its wake.