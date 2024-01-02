By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 16:12

Elche's Time-Honoured Tradition: Re-enacting the Discovery of the Virgin of the Assumption. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche/Facebook.

As per a longstanding tradition, on December 28, Elche celebrated the discovery of the image of the Virgin of the Assumption on Tamarit Beach by the legendary coast guard Francesc Cantó.

At 7:00 in the morning, the re-enactment began with Iván Pomares taking on the role of Cantó.

Standing on Lucera’s back, he portrayed the discovery, presenting the image to the gathered crowd amidst shouts of “Visca la Mare de Déu!” – Long live our patron saint!

The mayor, Pablo Ruz, the Councilor for Celebrations, Inma Mora, and members of the municipal government attended the representation. Following the traditional re-enactment of the discovery, a mass, attended by thousands of Elche residents, took place.

After the Eucharist, the pilgrimage commenced towards Elche, including the customary stop or “paraeta” held halfway, once they passed the Safari River.

Mayor Pablo Ruz emphasized that “they wanted to fulfil a tradition of more than 600 years that has shaped the identity of the people of Elche.”

In the early morning, 33 buses departed from the MAHE, heading to Tamarit Beach, while hundreds of Elche residents made the journey in their private cars to witness and partake in this cultural event.

The celebration of the Coming of the Virgin is a traditional event in Elche that commemorates the discovery of the image of the Virgin of the Assumption and the “consueta,” a book with verses, music, and stage directions for the representation of the Misteri d’Elx.

The event is rooted in the tradition of the coast guard Francesc Cantó, who, on December 28, 1370, discovered a chest containing the sacred image in the waters of the sea.

The pilgrimage from Santa Pola to Elche on December 28 marks the commemoration of this event.

The journey begins at dawn from Playa del Tamarit (Santa Pola) to Hort de les Portes Encarnades in Elche.

At 3:00 p.m. on the same day, a rider representing Francesc Cantó leaves Huerto de les Portes Encarnades on horseback to announce the discovery to the Council.

A delegation then sets out to collect the chest, and the Virgin is taken in procession to the Basilica of Santa María.

On December 29, the day of the festival, the procession of the Coming of the Virgin occurs.

The image is accompanied on her throne by boys and girls dressed as angels.

The festivals of the Coming of the Virgin are recognised as Festivals of Regional Tourist Interest in the Valencian Community.