Electric Scooter Ban on Public Transport in Andalucía

Published: 02 Jan 2024
New Regulations for Electric Scooters
THE regional government of Andalucía announced strict measures prohibiting electric scooters from accessing public transportation that came into effect on January 1. This ban, affecting metros, buses, and ferries, aims to prioritise passenger safety due to recent incidents of battery fires on public transport.
Similar restrictions have been implemented across Spain and Europe, and Andalucía is now following suit temporarily. The decision comes in response to the safety concerns arising from battery-related hazards that have posed risks to travellers in recent months. The ban will remain in place until these risks are significantly mitigated.
This move stems from the Directorate General of Traffic’s (DGT) directive regarding the safety certification of Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs). Starting January 21, only certified electric scooters will be permitted for commercial sale, emphasising reasons for road safety and rider protection.
However, these safety assurances won’t apply to electric scooters already in service before the aforementioned date. They will operate under a moratorium without regulation until 2027, raising questions about the safety of these existing vehicles despite the forthcoming regulations for new purchases.
