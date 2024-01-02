By John Smith •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 17:47
Praying for peace with the power of the Rosary
Credit: Dolina Modlitwy Pexels
The Congregation of Holy Cross, an apostolic religious congregation, announces a Global Rosary for World Peace to be held on Friday, February 16.
This digital prayer event will begin live from Rome and, with the assistance of Holy Cross Family Ministries, will include the participation of Holy Cross ministry centres around the world.
The prayers that compose the Rosary are arranged in sets of ten Hail Marys, called ‘decades’. Each decade is preceded by one Lord’s Prayer (Our Father), and traditionally followed by one Glory Be.
This prayer event has been suggested by Brother Paul Bednarczyk who assumed office as superior general of the Congregation of Holy Cross in 2022 with the approval of Pope Francis.
It was a ground breaking election because, previously, all 13 superior generals had been priests and the Congregation of Holy Cross has centres in 18 countries across five continents all of whom will be joining in the prayers from 4pm local Rome time on February 16.
Speaking about the event, Br. Bednarzcyk explained “As Mary stood by the Cross of Jesus, our Constitutions remind us that Mary has much to teach us about the cross as well as its daily hope.
“Through her intercession, as we reflect on the sorrows of our world today, we hope that Mary will be Our Lady of Hope, helping us to be peacemakers, men and women with hope to bring in our world today, so that there may be an end to all violence and war.”
The Congregation of Holy Cross, founded in 1837 in Sainte-Croix, France, is an apostolic religious congregation composed of two distinct societies of religious brothers and religious priests.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.