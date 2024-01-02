By John Smith • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 17:47

Praying for peace with the power of the Rosary Credit: Dolina Modlitwy Pexels

The Congregation of Holy Cross, an apostolic religious congregation, announces a Global Rosary for World Peace to be held on Friday, February 16.

Praying for World Peace

This digital prayer event will begin live from Rome and, with the assistance of Holy Cross Family Ministries, will include the participation of Holy Cross ministry centres around the world.

The prayers that compose the Rosary are arranged in sets of ten Hail Marys, called ‘decades’. Each decade is preceded by one Lord’s Prayer (Our Father), and traditionally followed by one Glory Be.

This prayer event has been suggested by Brother Paul Bednarczyk who assumed office as superior general of the Congregation of Holy Cross in 2022 with the approval of Pope Francis.

It was a ground breaking election because, previously, all 13 superior generals had been priests and the Congregation of Holy Cross has centres in 18 countries across five continents all of whom will be joining in the prayers from 4pm local Rome time on February 16.

Brother Paul Bednarczyk

Speaking about the event, Br. Bednarzcyk explained “As Mary stood by the Cross of Jesus, our Constitutions remind us that Mary has much to teach us about the cross as well as its daily hope.

“Through her intercession, as we reflect on the sorrows of our world today, we hope that Mary will be Our Lady of Hope, helping us to be peacemakers, men and women with hope to bring in our world today, so that there may be an end to all violence and war.”

The Congregation of Holy Cross, founded in 1837 in Sainte-Croix, France, is an apostolic religious congregation composed of two distinct societies of religious brothers and religious priests.