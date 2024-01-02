Happy New Year in Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 11:02

Revellers welcome 2024 in Palma Credit: Palma Council

There was great excitement across Mallorca as revellers welcome 2024 although the biggest bash took place outside Palma City Hall.

The entire square was filled as music was laid on by Palma Council and the crowd greeted the countdown to midnight.

Fewer reported incidents

Emergency Services saw something of a respite compared to last year and in total, there were only 103 incidents between midnight an 8am according to 112 with the majority taking place in or around Palma itself.

As usual, alcohol fueled some of the problems, with a few fights and self-inflicted injuries, although the most serious incident saw a fire break out on land in San Gotleu but the Palma Fire Brigade soon got it under control and there was no damage to surrounding properties.

Last year, there were nearly double the number of reported incidents, so all in all, this reduction was considered a major achievement and a great start to 2024.