Hello Sailor! Royal Navy worker fired for his OnlyFans.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 22:37

The sacked sailor! Credit: Zak Blackman Instagram

A ROYAL Navy sailor has recently been fired for creating porn whilst working on one of Britain’s largest warships.

The mischievous man in question is named Zak Blackman, aged 21, and whilst serving on the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier he decided to take X-rated pictures and videos whilst on duty.

His reasoning for this? Well, the sexy seaman, who was paid £1,500 each month whilst working for the Royal Navy, has revealed that he made an extra £20,000 per month by selling these clips on the platform OnlyFans.

He told local media that, “I decided to post videos and images of me in my uniform. They started to take off, and after a few weeks I was earning £20,000 a month from that. Then adding, “But one of my colleagues – or superiors – saw it themselves on OnlyFans, or was sent it.”

When confronted, Zak refused to take down the content because “it was earning me so much money”, and insisted to his superiors that he was careful to hide details of the ship. However, this did not change the outcome, that being that The Royal Navy immediately fired him for bringing them into disrepute.

However, rather than this being a tragic tale, cheeky Zak, now insists that losing is job was actually the “best thing” as he explains that he is “now a millionaire.”

“The demand for sexy uniform content like mine online is massive”, he concludes.