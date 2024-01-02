By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 15:13

IKEA Elevates Shopping Experience in Alicante with Expanded Planning Space. Image: Grzegorz Czapski / Shutterstock.com.

IKEA is making strides in its omnichannel expansion plan, and the latest move involves relocating the planning space of the Gran Vía Shopping Centre in Alicante.

This new space, set to open at the end of February promises an enhanced shopping experience and a revamped area of inspiration.

Visitors to the relocated planning space can expect 16 different environments to draw inspiration from, including kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms, 13 more spaces than the current planning area.

Covering an area of 249 square meters, the new planning space will enable customers to personalise projects for every corner of their homes with the guidance of IKEA experts.

Services such as assistance for online purchases, transportation, and assembly will also be available.

The interest in having an IKEA contact point nearby is evident, with over 5,800 orders placed and more than 49,300 people visiting the current planning space in the past year.

The initial staff of 12 people at the new planning space in Alicante will serve visitors in a rest and food area.

Additionally, IKEA already has a merchandise collection space in the same shopping centre’s underground car park, allowing customers to collect orders placed not only from the planning space but also from the Murcia store within 48 hours.

Ainhoa Echavarri, the director of the Murcia, Alicante, and Almería market, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are very happy to be able to open the doors of a larger planning space with renovations that will improve the experience of Alicante residents who visit us in this commercial centre.”

The planning point will be open from 10:00.AM to 10:00.PM daily, with a slight adjustment in January, February, and March.

The collection point’s operating hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11:00.AM until 1:00.PM in the mornings and 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM in the afternoons, and Thursdays and Wednesdays from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM.

With 13 contact points in the Valencian Community, IKEA has been making the IKEA experience more accessible for the past nine years, with a traditional store in Valencia, three planning spaces in Alicante province, and nine collection points spread throughout the territory.