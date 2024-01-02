By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 14:32

Joyful Arrival: Nikol, the First Baby of 2024 in Torrevieja. Image: GVAdsTorrevieja / Facebook.

Congratulations to Valeriia Fisai on the birth of her baby girl, Nikol, who holds the honour of being the first baby born in the Torrevieja Health Department in 2024!

Nikol arrived at a very sociable 11:46 AM on January 1, weighing a healthy 8.2 lbs and measuring 52.5 centimetres in height.

Valeriia Fisai, of Armenian origin, represents the diverse and multicultural population residing in the Torrevieja health department, where over 100 nationalities are present.

The Torrevieja health department recorded approximately a thousand births between January and November of 2023.

The health area encompasses several towns, including Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, San Miguel de Salinas, San Fulgencio, Los Montesinos, Benijófar, and Formentera del Segura.

The first babies to arrive in Spain in 2024 were two beautiful baby girls born at exactly the same time but in different regions.

Carme and Vera were both born at 00:03.AM, Carme in Manacor, Mallorca, and Vera in Zaragoza.