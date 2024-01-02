Marbella Three Kings Parade

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Three Kings of Marbella
The Three Kings will spread joy and happiness in Marbella and, on January 4 and 5, they will take to the streets with the traditional parades. Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, welcomed the representatives of Their Majesties from the East in a ceremony held in the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación.
The Mayor highlighted their personal and professional careers and said that, “you have a great job ahead of you, but also the pride of transmitting the magic and emotion of these festivities”, said the Mayor.
The fireman Manuel Lavigne will be the ambassador for King Melchior; the florist and vice-president of the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of Marbella, Daniel Lima, for King Gaspar, and the public relations officer Dame Ndiaye, for King Balthazar.
Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will participate in 3 parades that will take place on January 4 and 5 in the municipality of Marbella, corresponding to Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas.
The great parade of the Three Wise Men 2024 in Marbella will take place on Friday, January 5 from 6pm.Starting at Avenida Severo Ochoa (from the La Zambomba building), the parade will follow Ramón y Cajal Avenue and Ricardo Soriano Avenue to Monseñor Rodríguez Bocanegra Square.
The 2024 Three Kings Parade of Las Chapas will be brought forward one day, leaving on Thursday, January 4 from 6.30pm from Avenida España
To get the party started, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, there will be a children’s Three Wise Men party (with a visit from the Royal Mailman and the installation of bouncy castles) in the car park of the Pinar de Elviria.
The 2024 Three Wise Men Parade of the Nueva Andalucía district will take place on Friday, January from midday starting at the Virgen Madre church and ending at the Gardens of the Town Hall.
Once the parade is over, The Three Wise Men will be welcomed in the gardens of the Town Hall so that all the children who wish to greet them can do so.
