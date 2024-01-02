Melodic Mastery: Alicante Set to Enjoy Beethoven and Schubert’s Timeless Compositions

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 12:18

Viktoria Mullova & Alasdair Beatson. Image: Teatro Principal de Alicante.

Classical music aficionados are in for a treat.

The renowned violinist, Viktoria Mullova, and virtuoso pianist, Alasdair Beatson, are set to come together to perform the timeless compositions of Beethoven and Schubert.

Scheduled for January 16 at 8:00 PM, the recital will grace the stage of Teatro Principal de Alicante, Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001 Alicante.

Viktoria is acclaimed for her exceptional versatility and musical integrity.

Having won international recognition with her triumphs at the Sibelius Competition and Tchaikovsky Competition, the violinist’s mastery extends from classical to contemporary genres.

Her collaborations with period instrument bands and exploration of creative contemporary music showcase the musical diversity that has earned her global acclaim.

The pianist, Alasdair Beatson, known for his sincere musicality and fearless programming, complements Mullova’s artistry.

With a repertoire ranging from Beethoven and Brahms to contemporary works, Beatson’s collaborations with renowned musicians and numerous solo and chamber recordings have established him as a leading figure in the classical music scene.

Tickets, now available at the Teatro Principal de Alicante Box Office and over the phone at (+34) 965202380, are selling fast.

For additional information, email: informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call (+34) 965203100.