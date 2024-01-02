More rescues this year than ever

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 11:27

Officers undertake eight similar exercises each year Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Muntanya Rescue Group (GRM) a specially trained team of the Mallorca Firefighters, carried out 336 activities and rescues during 2023, which is a record.

In a period of 10 years, the Muntanya Rescue Group has tripled the number of rescues undertaken, growing from 100 a year to more than 300 now.

Spring and autumn are the seasons when most rescues are carried out, since it is the time when the good weather encourages people to undertake excursions but this year, summer also saw an increase in the group’s activities.

Be sensible and take care

Looking forward, the advice to those who might be thinking of an adventurous hike, the GRM recommends that people are prepared, know where they are going, make sure they are fit, have checked the weather forecast, are properly equipped and let someone know their plans.

With very hot summers, dehydration, heat stroke and physical exhaustion cause problems so the obvious advice is dress sensibly, take plenty of water and don’t go out in the hottest hours.

There are 40 officers involved in the group made up by 24 from the Soller station and 16 from Inca and they are constantly training and undertake eight full-scale exercises every year.