More rescues this year than ever

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 11:27
Officers undertake eight similar exercises each year
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
The Muntanya Rescue Group (GRM) a specially trained team of the Mallorca Firefighters, carried out 336 activities and rescues during 2023, which is a record.
In a period of 10 years, the Muntanya Rescue Group has tripled the number of rescues undertaken, growing from 100 a year to more than 300 now.
Spring and autumn are the seasons when most rescues are carried out, since it is the time when the good weather encourages people to undertake excursions but this year, summer also saw an increase in the group’s activities.
Looking forward, the advice to those who might be thinking of an adventurous hike, the GRM recommends that people are prepared, know where they are going, make sure they are fit, have checked the weather forecast, are properly equipped and let someone know their plans.
With very hot summers, dehydration, heat stroke and physical exhaustion cause problems so the obvious advice is dress sensibly, take plenty of water and don’t go out in the hottest hours.
There are 40 officers involved in the group made up by 24 from the Soller station and 16 from Inca and they are constantly training and undertake eight full-scale exercises every year.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
