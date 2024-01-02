Nerja Council Recovers Prime Location at Balcón de Europa

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 12:15

The heart of Nerja Image: Nerja Town Hall

IN a decisive move during a recent plenary session, Nerja’s Town Council voted to regain control of the space located beneath the iconic ‘reola’ of Balcón de Europa, known popularly in Nerja, where the former Rey Alfonso restaurant once stood. The decision follows a motion put forward by Angela Díaz, the council’s delegate for Economy and Finance.

Angela Díaz’s Motion Approved

The plenary session approved the early termination of the contract by mutual agreement, acknowledging the lessee’s fulfilment of obligations to the Council.

Angela Díaz expressed her enthusiasm, stating, ‘We’re reclaiming a space in the most emblematic area of our municipality.’ She continued, ‘Nerja residents have reason to celebrate this development.’

This significant decision marks the Council’s strategic move to regain control of a pivotal spot in Nerja‘s landscape, promising potential opportunities for the area’s future.

