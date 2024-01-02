New Year Cheer in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 13:58

Embracing New Beginnings Image: Nerja Town Hall

THE spirit of celebration swept through the picturesque towns of Axarquía as residents and visitors welcomed the arrival of 2024 with music and merriment. From Nerja’s iconic Balcón de Europa to the charming streets of Frigiliana and beyond, the region was alive with diverse festivities.

Celebrations at Balcón de Europa

Nerja‘s Balcón de Europa transformed into a hub of excitement as thousands gathered to bid farewell to 2023. DJ Toulalan’s infectious tunes resonated through the air, amplifying the jubilant atmosphere. The Great New Year’s Eve Party, which began at 11:00 PM, brought the town together with laughter, and anticipation for the fresh year ahead.

Festivities in Frigiliana

Meanwhile, Frigiliana featured live music that reverberated throughout the town. The Plaza de las 3 Culturas echoed with the sounds of joyous partygoers counting down to midnight, embracing the start of 2024 with joy.

VélezMálaga’s Pre-New Year Bash

Not limited to these towns, Vélez-Málaga had its own taste of New Year’s Eve with the Pre-New Year’s Eve Party at Plaza del Carmen which is becoming popular in Spain. The early afternoon festivity, including the lively flamenco and music performances, finished in a spectacular celebration with confetti and surprises galore.

Across Axarquía, the New Year was greeted with open arms, setting the tone for a year filled with happiness, unity, and promising beginnings.

