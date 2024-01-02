By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 14:28

New Year's Gift: Olivia López Crespo Welcomes 2024 as the First Born in Alta Marina. Image: Hospital Dénia Marina Salud / Facebook.

In a heartwarming start to the year, Dénia Hospital welcomed the first birth of 2024 at 6:36.AM on January 1.

Little Olivia López Crespo, weighing a healthy 7.05lbs, made her entrance into the world at the medical centre, becoming the first newborn of the year in the Alta Marina region.

The proud parents are Regina Crespo Costa and Ángel Manuel López Zenon, both 25 years old and residents of Pedreguer.

Olivia is the couple’s first child.

The first babies to arrive in Spain in 2024 were two beautiful baby girls born at exactly the same time but in different regions.

Carme and Vera were both born at 00:03.AM, Carme in Manacor, Mallorca, and Vera in Zaragoza.