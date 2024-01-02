By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Jan 2024
NYE Twist: Xabia Rings in the New Year at Noon with Mandarin Tradition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.
In Xabia, a town that prides itself on its unique traditions, the New Year’s Eve celebrations take an unconventional turn.
While the rest of Spain eagerly waits for the stroke of midnight to indulge in the twelve grapes, Xabia residents have found a way to enjoy the moment at noon with a twist.
On December 31, the residents of Xabia headed to the Plaza de la Iglesia for an early New Year extravaganza.
To the chimes of the midday bells, families enjoyed eating twelve segments of mandarin saving the usual grape-eating festivities for midnight.
These chimes at noon are a way for families to advance the New Year’s Eve celebration
The party began on the last day of the year at 11:00 AM with dozens of families heading to the square to enjoy inflatables and music.
The Fogueres Xabia Commission had installed a bar and confirmed that the event exceeded all expectations.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
