Paying it forward helps others

By EWN • Updated: 02 Jan 2024 • 16:37

Naz and Alan at the Euro Weekly News office January 2 Credit: EWN

Mijas residents Alan and Jenny Boardman decided this Christmas that they would gift an El Corte Inglés hamper to Michel and Steven Euesden, owners of Euro Weekly News.

Helping Costa del Sol charities

This gesture was partly as a token of their friendship and partly because of the publicity their newspaper has consistently given to Mijas Walking Tours For Charity which has raised over €16,000 for Costa del Sol charities in the last three years.

Michel and Steven decided that, rather than keep the hamper for themselves or try to divide up the contents fairly (not an easy task) they would instead raffle it among the staff of Euro Weekly News in their Fuengirola head office and in return, the kind staff there raised a total of €100.

Paying it forward

Alan raises funds for a different Costa del Sol charity every two months through his Walking Tours of Mijas and other events, so Michel and Steven promptly donated the €100 to his latest nominated charity, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group based in Calahonda.

The paying it forward didn’t stop there though. The winner of the hamper, Naz (pictured with Alan) went home, and knocked on the door of his neighbour Raquel who is a member of the Association ‘El Vuelo De Las Libélulas’ which collaborates with families covering their basic needs and donated the hamper to that charity.

Spirit of Christmas

This story really embodies the spirit of Christmas and shows what positive things can happen through the power of human kindness.

It also ties in nicely with Michel’s comments only last week in this newspaper about how we can all help anyone we know who is lonely and/or in need.

It doesn’t have to involve buying an El Corte Inglés hamper of course but as the saying goes, “it’s the thought that counts”.