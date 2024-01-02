Police Arrest Suspect Involved in Avocado Theft in Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 17:10

THE National Police recently detained a man in Almayate, Vélez-Málaga, suspected of committing a burglary at a local estate, potentially driven by the soaring prices of avocados due to the prevailing drought.

Avocado Theft: Impact of Drought

The arrest stems from a concerned citizen’s keen observation of several individuals allegedly stealing avocados from the property. The scarcity caused by the prolonged drought has significantly hiked avocado prices, possibly triggering such criminal activities.

Witness Foils Avocado Thief’s Escape

An astute bystander thwarted one perpetrator’s escape by seizing the keys to the getaway vehicle forcing the perpetrators to flee on foot, and promptly alerting the authorities. Investigating officers uncovered compelling evidence, directly linking the detained individual’s vehicle to others found near the breached fence used by the trespassers, according to the Provincial Police Headquarters.

Avocado Theft Amid Water Scarcity Concerns

Amidst these incidents, the impact of the drought on avocado prices has been a growing concern. The scarcity of water has led to diminished avocado yields, pushing prices to unprecedented levels and potentially contributing to the surge in thefts seen recently.

Collaborating with witnesses, the police conducted extensive inquiries, resulting in the apprehension of a suspicious individual matching the provided description, leading to his arrest for alleged involvement in the incident.

