Police Arrest Suspect Involved in Avocado Theft in Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 17:10
Avo-Thief in a Pickle
Image: Shutterstock/ Alexis Foto Guevara
THE National Police recently detained a man in Almayate, Vélez-Málaga, suspected of committing a burglary at a local estate, potentially driven by the soaring prices of avocados due to the prevailing drought.
The arrest stems from a concerned citizen’s keen observation of several individuals allegedly stealing avocados from the property. The scarcity caused by the prolonged drought has significantly hiked avocado prices, possibly triggering such criminal activities.
An astute bystander thwarted one perpetrator’s escape by seizing the keys to the getaway vehicle forcing the perpetrators to flee on foot, and promptly alerting the authorities. Investigating officers uncovered compelling evidence, directly linking the detained individual’s vehicle to others found near the breached fence used by the trespassers, according to the Provincial Police Headquarters.
Amidst these incidents, the impact of the drought on avocado prices has been a growing concern. The scarcity of water has led to diminished avocado yields, pushing prices to unprecedented levels and potentially contributing to the surge in thefts seen recently.
Collaborating with witnesses, the police conducted extensive inquiries, resulting in the apprehension of a suspicious individual matching the provided description, leading to his arrest for alleged involvement in the incident.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.