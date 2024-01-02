Rare Fin Whale Sighting Near Torrox Amazes Locals

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 11:07
A rare gift during the festive season.
Image: Open Water La Herradura Facebook
RESIDENTS of Torrox were left astounded by an extraordinary event recently as a local police officer, German Luque, spotted two colossal fin whales during a serene sunset just 800 meters off the Ferrara beach. These magnificent creatures, on the brink of critical extinction, measuring up to 27 metres in length, provided an unprecedented spectacle for marine enthusiasts and locals alike.
Just days before, in the tranquil waters of La Herradura, a picturesque part of Almuñécar, divers were gifted a breathtaking view as multiple fin whales graced the Christmas Day sunset. Open Water, a local diving centre, shared this mesmerising encounter on social media, highlighting the graceful movements of the fin whales, the world’s second-largest mammals. They are thought to be the same whales spotted in Torrox.
These awe-inspiring sightings along the Andalucian coast, particularly during the festive season, astonished many. Despite their migratory nature, fin whales usually prefer colder waters, making their presence in the Mediterranean, especially so close to the coast, at this time of year a rarity.
Unfortunately, the endangered status of fin whales persists due to various human-induced threats, including environmental pollution. Toxic substances, microplastics, and disruptive anthropogenic noises continue to endanger these magnificent creatures.
For more Axarquía news click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
