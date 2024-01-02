By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 4:19
Classic car show
Photo: Eventos Motor
The classic, vintage and collector vehicle show Retro Málaga will be held on January 26, 27 and 28 at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (FYCMA).
For the eleventh consecutive year, all lovers of classic and collector vehicles in the south of the country and especially in the Andalucian community have an unmissable date at the Malaga retro show, where you can find exhibitions, stands of accessories, spare parts, gifts, sale and purchase of classic cars and motorbikes, among many other contents.
Do you want to sell your classic vehicle at Retro Malaga? Do you have a company related to the classic motor world and want to participate as an exhibitor? Send an e-mail to info@eventosmotor.com
The classic car park is undoubtedly one of the great attractions of Retro Malaga. Classic car enthusiasts who take their jewels out of the garage and bring them to the event, to discuss with other enthusiasts the secrets of their restoration or maintenance. If you have a classic car or an old motorbike, this is the perfect opportunity to show off a little, (or a lot).
The Retro Malaga classic car show can be attended by anyone buying a general admission ticket, which costs just €10 per person per day, but if you have a classic car, we recommend that you go in it to enjoy a more authentic experience.
If your vehicle is at least 30 years old and in good original condition, you will be able to park in the indoor car park of the pavilion itself and, once it is full, in a delimited space in the outdoor car park of the venue.
All you have to do is buy the online ticket “CLASSIC +30”. This ticket is available for any of the 3 days of the event and can be purchased both online and at the box office during the event. Only the ticket office at the main entrance of the venue will be available, so we advise you to buy online to make the access more comfortable and fluid for all attendees in a classic vehicle. Tickets and further information are available here: https://eventosmotor.janto.es/
Eventos del Motor have been dedicated for more than 28 years to the integral organisation of fairs and exhibitions in which the motor world is the protagonist, and in particular they are specialists in the classic vehicle sector with more than 200 fairs organised and 7 million visitors received.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.