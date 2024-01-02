By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 4:19

Classic car show Photo: Eventos Motor

The classic, vintage and collector vehicle show Retro Málaga will be held on January 26, 27 and 28 at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (FYCMA).

For the eleventh consecutive year, all lovers of classic and collector vehicles in the south of the country and especially in the Andalucian community have an unmissable date at the Malaga retro show, where you can find exhibitions, stands of accessories, spare parts, gifts, sale and purchase of classic cars and motorbikes, among many other contents.

Do you want to sell your classic vehicle at Retro Malaga? Do you have a company related to the classic motor world and want to participate as an exhibitor? Send an e-mail to info@eventosmotor.com

The classic car park is undoubtedly one of the great attractions of Retro Malaga. Classic car enthusiasts who take their jewels out of the garage and bring them to the event, to discuss with other enthusiasts the secrets of their restoration or maintenance. If you have a classic car or an old motorbike, this is the perfect opportunity to show off a little, (or a lot).

Classic car show Retro Málaga 2024: what you need to know

The Retro Malaga classic car show can be attended by anyone buying a general admission ticket, which costs just €10 per person per day, but if you have a classic car, we recommend that you go in it to enjoy a more authentic experience.

If your vehicle is at least 30 years old and in good original condition, you will be able to park in the indoor car park of the pavilion itself and, once it is full, in a delimited space in the outdoor car park of the venue.

All you have to do is buy the online ticket “CLASSIC +30”. This ticket is available for any of the 3 days of the event and can be purchased both online and at the box office during the event. Only the ticket office at the main entrance of the venue will be available, so we advise you to buy online to make the access more comfortable and fluid for all attendees in a classic vehicle. Tickets and further information are available here: https://eventosmotor.janto.es/

Eventos del Motor have been dedicated for more than 28 years to the integral organisation of fairs and exhibitions in which the motor world is the protagonist, and in particular they are specialists in the classic vehicle sector with more than 200 fairs organised and 7 million visitors received.