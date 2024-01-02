By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 14:19

Archeological site Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

FUENGIROLA Town Hall will open the Roman Baths of Torreblanca to the public at the end of January. From that date onwards, it will be possible to visit it completely free of charge, taking a tour, by means of walkways, through this 4,000 square metre site, where the archaeological remains will be displayed with explanatory panels.

The first phase of work is currently being completed, which will allow this archaeological site to be opened to the public from the end of January. This involved the adaptation of the accesses to this heritage site; the installation of walkways to view the archaeological remains; the installation of information panels on the siteand the installation of lighting and toilet facilities.

The Termas de Torreblanca are historical remains that have been listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Junta de Andalucía since 2005. The archaeological remains found there date back to the 1st century AD and reveal that the buildings were in use until the 4th century AD.