By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 14:19
Archeological site
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
FUENGIROLA Town Hall will open the Roman Baths of Torreblanca to the public at the end of January. From that date onwards, it will be possible to visit it completely free of charge, taking a tour, by means of walkways, through this 4,000 square metre site, where the archaeological remains will be displayed with explanatory panels.
The first phase of work is currently being completed, which will allow this archaeological site to be opened to the public from the end of January. This involved the adaptation of the accesses to this heritage site; the installation of walkways to view the archaeological remains; the installation of information panels on the siteand the installation of lighting and toilet facilities.
The Termas de Torreblanca are historical remains that have been listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Junta de Andalucía since 2005. The archaeological remains found there date back to the 1st century AD and reveal that the buildings were in use until the 4th century AD.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.