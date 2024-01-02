By Anna Ellis •
Santa Pola's Playa Lisa Multipurpose Centre Unveils Exciting Expansion. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
On December 30, Mayor Loreto Serrano officially inaugurated the expansion of the Playa Lisa Multipurpose Centre in Santa Pola.
The newly expanded facility, located on Avenida Ronda on the corner of Virgen del Pilar, is intended for use by the neighbourhood association for its various activities.
The inauguration was a highly anticipated moment for the residents of the Playa Lisa and Tamarit neighbourhoods.
A gathering of local residents joined municipal authorities for the event.
During the ceremony, Mayor Serrano, together with the president of the neighbourhood association, Maria Torres, cut the ribbon to officially open the expanded centre.
The attendees were then invited to explore the newly enhanced facilities.
The expansion includes almost 60 square metres of additional space, featuring a large multipurpose room with a glass enclosure, wooden flooring, air conditioning, and sound facilities.
The new room is internally connected to the existing room, and there is also an accessible toilet.
The project had a budget of €137,000.
