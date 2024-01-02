Seven New Stalls: Alicante’s Municipal Markets Flourish with Culinary Delights

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 18:16

Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, at the Carolinas Market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

The municipal markets of Babel, Benalúa, Central, and Carolinas in Alicante are experiencing a remarkable transformation.

This transformation is marked by an upsurge in public interest and a flourishing array of gastronomic options.

This surge in popularity has paved the way for the emergence of seven new stalls, each adding its own unique flair to these iconic spaces.

Recent months have witnessed the opening of Panadería Hermanos Guardiola, Happy Vegetal, Yaö Dinsum Bar in the Central Market, Jd Gourmet and Baka in Benalúa, and Las Soberanas and Barecito in Carolinas.

These additions have injected fresh life into these markets, making them more fashionable than ever.

With over 225 dealerships across the city, these markets have become hubs for quality food shopping and gourmet culinary experiences.

The diverse gastronomic offerings cater to various tastes, featuring top-level fresh products ranging from seafood, meat, and vegan options to bakeries and Asian cuisine.

Lidia López, the Councillor for Markets and Commerce, expressed her positive outlook on these new developments, emphasising that “the Markets are experiencing one of their best moments.”

She highlighted the significant transformation and increased sales that these markets have undergone in recent years.

Alicante’s markets have not only adapted to changing consumer preferences but have also become key players in the city’s commercial landscape.

Lidia López underscored the importance of local commerce, stating that it is the preferred option for more than half of Alicante’s buyers.

The strategic shift toward sustainability aligns with the values of health, well-being, convenience, authenticity, personalisation, and customer experience.

The Markets have proven to be commercial engines that energize their surroundings and contribute to the city’s vibrancy.

The City Council’s investment of €3M in modernisation, coupled with promotional campaigns and the Bono Comercio initiative, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the dynamic nature of the markets.

The councillor expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting the active efforts of the City Council to revitalise and promote purchases through effective campaigns and trade bonuses.

The commitment to ongoing improvements and new projects underscores the city’s dedication to transforming and elevating its municipal markets to the position they rightly deserve.