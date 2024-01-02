By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 02 Jan 2024 • 10:04

Inclusive musical Photo: Candileja Producciones

The fairy tale you would have liked to hear when you were a child.

A fascinating adventure that breaks with the stereotypes and lies that make us dream of perfect princesses, when what really makes us interesting people are our imperfections and differences.

Snow White. The Musical is the best plan for the whole family: a fun show, with an incredible staging full of colour and an original soundtrack full of songs that you won’t be able to stop singing.

After the success of “Dumbo. The Musical” and “Peter Pan. A Very Special Musical”, the Candileja Productions team reinvents this fairy tale to inspire young and old alike. A story for all ages starring great professionals with and without disabilities willing to break with the canons of beauty imposed by society.

An inspiring show for the whole family that promotes diversity and inclusion. Enjoy this incredible family trip to the far away Kingdom of Perfection where people considered different or ugly are expelled from the country; only Snow White will be able to change this situation by confronting the evil queen.

Why go to Snow White. The musical?

It’s great fun and there will be guaranteed laughter for children and adults alike.

The production company normalises the presence of people with disabilities in a context as mundane as the theatre.

They promote values such as self-esteem, empathy and diversity and it is designed for both children and adults to enjoy. It’s taking place on Friday, January 5 at midday at Teatro Cervantes Malaga and tickets are just €12 from the theatre website.