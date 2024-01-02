By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 4:28

Super Mario tribute show Photo: FYCMA

SUPER MARIO – the great tribute comes to FYCMA – Palacio de Congresos of Malaga on Saturday, January 20 at 5pm.

Organised by the same creators who brought us the musical Coco: Remember Me to Malaga, which has captivated more than 500,000 spectators, comes this amazing musical tribute with one of Nintendo’s biggest icons, Mario Bros, especially for the video games that have marked the lives not only of the children now, but also of their parents. This musical promises to be one of the biggest shows of the year with space for 800 people in the FYCMA, and tickets are already on sale.

The musical will feature a live performance of iconic songs and raps from the Super Mario games and sequels, as well as from this year’s big screen movie. It will also feature an original script, exceptional choreography, dreamy costumes and extraordinary set design, all accompanied by spectacular projections that will immerse the audience in the magical world of Mario and his friends.

Unforgettable characters

In this tribute to Mario, Princess Peach is once again in danger – strange, isn’t it – from the super villain Bowser and his entourage. Mario and Luigi embark on an exciting mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom and protect the happiness of their homeland. Throughout this adventure, the brothers will face exciting challenges and comical situations, with the participation of unforgettable characters such as Donkey Kong, Yoshi, Toad and many other surprises that will delight fans of the Italian plumber.

This musical tribute promises to be an unforgettable experience for all ages, not only for children but for all those who have grown up with Mario games on Nintendo consoles. With an exceptional cast, unique choreography and an exciting narrative, the Super Mario musical will take the audience on a thrilling journey through the Mushroom Kingdom, where they will relive all those iconic platforms they had to overcome in the past to save the princess.

Tickets for the Super Mario musical in Málaga

Tickets for the big Super Mario tribute in Malaga on 20th January 2024 at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga are already on sale and they are flying out. Tickets in the first seating area cost €22 and the second seating area cost €19.80. Tickets can be purchased through the lagranentrada.com website.

A great quality musical with an original script, in which everyone will enjoy exceptional choreography and costume, with an extraordinary scenography accompanied by spectacular projections.