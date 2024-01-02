By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 19:35

Taste Triumphs in Orihuela: Winners Unveiled. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

THE Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, has announced the winning establishments in the ‘IX Route of Tapa and Cocktail/Gin-Tonic, History of the Mediterranean.’

The mayor expressed gratitude to all the participants for their innovative work during the event, highlighting the creativity and inventiveness showcased by the establishments.

The winners of the different categories are as follows: For the Best Tapa, the first prize went to Raggu, the second prize to The Hot Buffalo and the third prize to Restaurante Pico del Águila.

The prize for the Best Sweet Tapa was won by Confitería San Gabriel.

Finally, the prize for Best Cocktail/Gin-Tonic was one by Divine Bite.

The mayor and organisers praised the positive reception of the event, thanking all the establishments for their participation, creativity, and innovation in offering a diverse gastronomic experience during the Tapa and Cocktail/Gin-Tonic Route.