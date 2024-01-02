The Japan Earthquake Updates

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 21:07

The desperate warning Credit: Twitch/Shiori_Japan1

THE New Year in Japan began with a devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit its Central region on Monday, January 1.

Following the quake, a bright yellow message that read ‘Tsunami! Evacuate!’ flashed across television screens across the country, advising residents in specific areas of the coast to immediately evacuate. At least 100 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake struck, with the largest taking place eight minutes after the initial quake and measuring at a magnitude of 6.2.

The latest update on the series of disasters is that at least 55 people have been killed, after many homes are now flattened and more citizens are feared to be trapped in freezing cold conditions. Currently around 1,000 rescuers are still racing to find survivors among the rubble. Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has explained that the rescuers are in a “battle against time” as the death toll from the series of strong earthquakes continues to rise.

In Suzu, a town of just over 5,000 households near the main quake’s epicentre, 90 per cent of houses have been completely destroyed, according to its mayor Masuhiro Izumiya, who stated that “The situation is catastrophic.”

Japanese media has released aerial footage that shows the extremity of the widespread damage in the country. Landslides have completely buried roads, boats are upside down in the water, and a fire has turned an entire section of Wajima city to pure ash.

Although a major quake and tsunami in 2011 caused three nuclear reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation at a nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, officials have stated that the several nuclear plants that are close to the major quake were currently operating normally.

The Meteorological Agency have said that even more quakes could hit the area over the next week, especially in the next two or three days.

Toshitaka Katada, a University of Tokyo professor specialising in disasters, told local media that he believes ‘this is far from over’.