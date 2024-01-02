They’re not jellyfish, they’re harmless

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 15:53
Thousands washed up on beaches
Photo: Flickr CC / AssateagueNPS
Thousands of larvae and salps have appeared on different beaches on the Costa del Sol such as Estepona and Sabinillas. Ecolocaliza wants to assure everyone that they are harmless.
In the last few days residents and visitors have been surprised by the mass appearance of a marine species along the entire length of local beaches. Some described them as small plastic bags with water inside, while others associated them with jellyfish hatchlings because of their texture and shape.
They are ‘salps, “completely harmless” invertebrates with a gelatinous body, according to Ecolocaliza and not to be confused with jellyfish. A sudden change in food availability has led to a rapid growth of the salps. which play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem. Salps, in addition to feeding on phytoplankton, are consumed by typical coastal fish.
Marine biologist, Charlie Sarria, told Malaga Hoy that people should enjoy this natural phenomenon and to observe the diversity of the animal kingdom. He also stresses that there is no reason to worry, as the salps do not represent any danger to humans.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
