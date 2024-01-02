By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 4:24

Musical at the theatre Photo: Teatro del Soho CaixaBank

THE musical ‘They’re Playing our Song’ (Tocando nuestra canción), a romantic comedy full of music and laughter directed by Antonio Banderas opens in June at the Soho Theatre in Malaga.

The premiere of the Soho CaixaBank Theatre’s 4th musical will come in June 2024 with ‘They’re Playing our Song’, a show directed by Antonio Banderas and starring Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz, based on the hit Broadway classic. Rehearsals for this new production will begin in the spring and tickets are already on sale.

‘They’re Playing our Song’, by Neil Simon, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, is a romantic, tender and crazy musical comedy, which narrates the relationship between Vernon Gersch, a successful composer and a sentimental failure, and Sonia Walsk, an unknown lyricist, hooked on a toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend, whom she is unable to leave completely.

Inspired by the real-life romance back in the day of composer Marvin Hamlisch and lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, Neil Simon’s libretto reveals the bittersweet chaos caused when partners in art opt to become partners in passion. The show was nominated for the Tony Awards in 4 categories, including Best Musical, and for the prestigious Drama Desk with 5 nominations.

For this production, the scores by Marvin Hamlisch, composer of ‘A Chorus Line’, will be performed live under the musical direction of Arturo Díez Boscovich, and the creative team will include great theatre professionals such as Alejandro Andújar for the set and costumes, Juan Gómez-Cornejo and Carlos Torrijos for the lighting, Roc Mateu for the sound and Borja Rueda for the choreography. Francesc Isern will be in charge of the video-scene.

Tickets to attend the staging of Tocando nuestra canción are now available on the theatre’s website, at the box office and at all El Corte Inglés points of sale, with prices ranging from €22 to €64.

Love and humour as medicine for the times we live in

After its own productions of A Chorus Line, Company and Godspell, the CaixaBank Soho Theatre is preparing its 4th production, this time with fewer actors on stage but with love as one of its main threads.

“Is it possible to maintain a successful professional relationship while in love, can they keep their egos and fears in check, can they maintain a romantic relationship without having let go of the previous one? Let’s give it a shot,” the organisers explain the plot.

It is, they say, “a fresh and crazy musical, full of humour about the world of relationships, which pushes us to laugh at our own insecurities and fears, our successes and failures”. And they add that it is a musical journey full of rhythm and laughter, tenderness and emotion, whose vehicle is a smile from beginning to end. Love and humour as medicine for the times we live in.