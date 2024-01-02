By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 17:23

The Three Kings' Parade in Frigiliana Image: Frigiliana Town Hall

GET ready to celebrate as the magic of the Three Kings’ Parade descends upon Frigiliana! On January 5 at 4:30 PM, the beloved procession of the Three Kings will pass through the town’s streets, starting from the Plaza de la Iglesia and concluding at the Plaza de las 3 Culturas.

Child-Friendly Activities

The excitement and joy of Christmas continue with this wonderful tradition! To add to the excitement, bouncy castles and various activities for children have been set up in anticipation of the Three Kings’ arrival. Also, don’t miss the Royal Postman which has been set up at the Three Kings party area, where children can hand in their letters to the Royal Post Service which delivers the wish lists to the Three Kings.

Join in the festivities and make this Three Kings’ celebration in Frigiliana a memorable one for the whole family!

For more Axarquía news click here