Torremolinos Three Wise Men Parade

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 9:57

Three Kings Parade Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Three Wise Men will bring joy and magic to Torremolinos on January 5. This year, the Three Wise Men parade will be made up of thirteen floats, ten belonging to groups and associations, and three royal thrones of their Majesties Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar.

The parade will gather at 4pm in Plaza Blas Infante and will depart at 5pm, following the streets Rafael Quintana Rosado, Calle Europa, Avenida Isabel Manoja, Avenida de los Manantiales, Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Palma de Mallorca, Avenida Joan Miró, Calle Doctor Jiménez Encina, Calle García de la Serna, Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado and Plaza Blas Infante. The finish time will be approximately 8.30pm. Along the route, 7,000 kilos of sweets with and without gluten and with and without sugar will be thrown. There will also be 3,500 soft toys, 2,500 balls and confetti.

The Torremolinos Town Hall has prepared a wide range of security arrangements for the parade. More than 250 people including Local Police, National Police, Fire Brigade, Civil Protection volunteers, volunteers from the different participating associations and workers from the Events and Culture departments will ensure that the parade passes off without incident. Two ambulances will also be available for anyone who may need their services during the parade. The company Litosa will also have a special device that day to ensure that the streets along the route are clean after the floats have passed through.