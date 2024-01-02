By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 20:52

Torrevieja's Sporting Spectacle: San Silvestre Race Enjoyed by 600 Runners. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja / Facebook.

Torrevieja bid farewell to the sporting year in style on December 30, with a fun run celebration that seamlessly blended sport and fun.

The San Silvestre Race marked a triumphant end to the sporting year, drawing in a whopping 600 runners and a huge crowd of spectators.

The race kicked off at 7:30 PM and unfolded as a spectacular 3,500-metre run winding through the centre of the town.

The run was a true spectacle for the crowd it had gathered, not only because of the runners who competed for the best running time but also because of the large number of participants who joined in the fun dressed in great festive fancy dress outfits.

In the end, medals were awarded not only to the best running times but to the winning fancy dress outfits.

This is the third consecutive year the race, organised by the Puerto de Torrevieja Athletics Club, has taken place and has now firmly cemented itself in Torrevieja’s sporting diary.