By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 13:19

Up, Up, and Away: Alicante-Elche Airport Soars with New Connections. Image: Ryanair / Facebook

Alicante-Elche Airport continues to be a popular destination for British travellers, maintaining its position as one of the most visited international airports.

However, the airport is also looking to diversify its markets, especially with the decline in Russian visitors.

To fill this gap, the Polish market has become increasingly prominent, both in terms of real estate investment and holiday travel.

Ryanair, recognising this shift, is expanding its offerings for 2024.

The airline has added a new destination in Poland, Rzeszow, the largest city in the southeast of the country.

With this addition, Alicante-Elche Airport will now have connections to eight Polish destinations.

Ryanair has also introduced another Eastern European destination, Budapest (Hungary), to its list of connections with the Costa Blanca.

For the summer of 2024, the airline has announced new routes to Cardiff (Wales), Norwich (England), Münster (Germany), Sofia (Bulgaria), and Zagreb (Croatia).

Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is a completely new market for Alicante-Elche Airport.

The service to Rzeszow, the capital of the Subcarpathian Province in Poland, will commence on April 3, with two weekly flights.

In addition to Ryanair, other airlines are also expanding their operations at Alicante-Elche Airport.

EasyJet, Jet2, and Swiss FlySwiss have announced plans to increase frequencies and routes.

Swiss FlySwiss, for example, will increase frequencies on the Zurich route from 8 to 12 weekly flights during the summer of 2024.

They will also expand the route to Geneva, which has been operated seasonally since 2019, starting flights on April 1.

The competition and increased offerings are indicative of the airport’s growing significance in Spain and Europe.