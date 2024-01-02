Vélez-Málaga’s Green Leap: A Tram-Powered Future?

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 02 Jan 2024
Paving the Way for a Greener Tomorrow
VÉLEZ-Málaga is taking proactive steps toward a greener, more sustainable future with an ambitious 2024 Low Emission Plan unveiled by Rocío Ruiz, the Councillor for the Environment. This comprehensive initiative reflects the government’s dedication to environmental preservation and outlines strategies including transportation, waste management, and urban mobility.
Ruiz emphasised a focus on public transportation, pedestrian-friendly urban routes, and mobility enhancements after an initial assessment of the municipality. The ultimate goal is to significantly reduce pollutant emissions, carbon footprints, and noise levels, thereby elevating the overall quality of life for residents.
The plan aligns with national legislation mandating urban areas with over 50,000 inhabitants to adopt Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans and establish Low Emission Zones. Vélez-Málaga is updating its existing Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan to incorporate these requirements.
Crucially, the 2024 roadmap involves a detailed Technical Implementation Project for Low Emission Zones, integrating specialised measures and aiming to secure funding from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and other sources.
Ruíz also highlighted future projects, including the potential introduction of a tram system, promising reduced fares, and increased accessibility to various destinations.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
