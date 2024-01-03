8,000 kilos of sweets: the parade in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 8:20

The Three Kings Parade Photo: Pure Living Properties CC

The Three Kings will hand out more than 8,000 kilos of gluten-free sweets in Mijas in the three parades that will pass through the streets of the three urban centres. The procession will be made up of the royal floats, the Christmas entertainment floats, children’s entertainment groups, large format entertainment and brass bands.

In addition to the eight tonnes of sugared sweets, the more than 270 children who will take part in the parade will throw 5,000 bags of gusanitos (like corn puffs), 1,200 candy bars, 2,000 balls, teddy bears and other toys. There will also be 5 kilos of sugar-free sweets available, which can be requested from those in charge of the floats.

According to the Councillor for Fiestas, Silvia Marín, the parade in Mijas Pueblo is scheduled to begin at 4.30pm and at 5pm the parades in La Cala and Las Lagunas will begin simultaneously. Before the parade starts in Mijas Pueblo, the Mayor Ana Mata will welcome the parade in the Town Hall and present them with the key to the town.

The route in Mijas Pueblo will start at Avenida Virgen de Peña and finish in Plaza Virgen de la Peña. In La Cala de Mijas, the parade will start from the boulevard, in front of the cultural centre and finish in Butibamba park. In Las Lagunas, the procession will leave from the water park and everyone can meet Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar in María Zambrano park.

At the end of the parade, Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will receive the children to listen to their last wishes, take photos with them and give them the toys that have not yet been distributed. As a final touch, Mijas Town Hall will invite the residents to hot chocolate and roscón de reyes at the three end-points of the parades.