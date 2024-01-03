British woman claims she’s being followed by a UFO

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 03 Jan 2024 • 23:57

Are we alone? Credit: Shutterstock1697709421

A BRITISH Mother is suffering a worrying series of events, as she is convinced that a UFO is following her around her hometown of Leeds in the UK.

Leeds resident Kay Thorpe has stated that since this began, she is now completely convinced of extraterrestrial life. According to her, the UFO has been hovering above her home in Leeds for quite some time now, and has even sent her telepathic messages.

The woman, who is a mother of three and aged 36 years old, has stated that the proof of it is in the photos she has taken with her phone, and that by zooming in you can see that the matter is not a star, but rather an extraterrestrial craft.

She explained that “Where I live, you don’t often see a lot of stars but this one particular star is above my house every night and every morning, and I kept looking at it thinking that can’t be a star, because it’s always there but it doesn’t flicker like a star. It’s been there for years. It wasn’t twinkling and I thought what else could it be? So I decided to take a photo on my phone but when you zoom in that far on your phone, it can become distorted.”

Her photo, taken from her garden on December 16 2023, does indeed show a bright light, and after posting it on social media she has received many suggestions as to what it could be. Some agree with her, writing ‘yep, aliens are real and there is the proof’, whilst others assume it may be something human made, ‘perhaps a satellite?’, suggested another.

While Kay is excited at the prospect of her ‘proof’ of alien life, she also admits she is concerned as to what this could mean for her house, saying ‘The thought has dawned on me that something could be looking down on us.”

What do you think, is there other life out there, and more importantly, are they watching us right now?