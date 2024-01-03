Trending:

Charity & Tunes: Tail Torrox Benefit Bash

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 8:00

: Supporting Tail Torrox Image: Shutterstock/ Javier Brosch

TAIL TORROX, a prominent charity organisation, is set to host a fundraising event on Saturday, January 13, commencing at 5 pm. The event, located at Bar Nina Torrox Costa on Avenida de Europa blq 80, promises an evening filled with live music performances by artists John Mitchell, Sofie Jonsson, and DJ Stuey.

Food and Fun

In a bid to support their cause, the event offers an array of delectable food options including chili sin carne and soup, catering to diverse tastes. Attendees can also partake in an exciting raffle with enticing prizes.

Supporting a Noble Cause

Entry to this charitable event requires a €5 donation along with a bottle of bleach, all proceeds going directly to Tail Torrox’s initiatives. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness and vital funds to further their noble cause.

Join in for a night of music, gastronomy, and generosity, supporting Tail Torrox’s mission.

For more Axarquía news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading