Charity & Tunes: Tail Torrox Benefit Bash

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 8:00
: Supporting Tail Torrox
Image: Shutterstock/ Javier Brosch
TAIL TORROX, a prominent charity organisation, is set to host a fundraising event on Saturday, January 13, commencing at 5 pm. The event, located at Bar Nina Torrox Costa on Avenida de Europa blq 80, promises an evening filled with live music performances by artists John Mitchell, Sofie Jonsson, and DJ Stuey.
In a bid to support their cause, the event offers an array of delectable food options including chili sin carne and soup, catering to diverse tastes. Attendees can also partake in an exciting raffle with enticing prizes.
Entry to this charitable event requires a €5 donation along with a bottle of bleach, all proceeds going directly to Tail Torrox’s initiatives. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness and vital funds to further their noble cause.
Join in for a night of music, gastronomy, and generosity, supporting Tail Torrox’s mission.
