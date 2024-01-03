Compulsory Helmets For Malaga Scooter Riders

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 19:13

Scooter rider without a helmet. Credit: OPOLJA/Shutterstock.com

The Malaga City Council is setting new standards in the regulation of electric scooters, also known as personal mobility vehicles.

This change comes as part of the new Sustainable Mobility Ordinance, soon to be enacted, which mandates the use of helmets for all scooter riders.

The rules also includes the requirement of a circulation certificate in compliance with national regulations.

Safety First

Recently, Trinidad Hernandez, the Councillor for Mobility, emphasised the necessity of this regulation. The helmet is a ‘safety measure that is necessary for this type of transport, because they are vehicles, not toys,’ she stated.

This rule applies equally to private scooter owners and scooter rental companies. These companies must now adapt their rental vehicles to include helmets.

Increasing Accidents

Hernandez highlighted the increase in scooter-related accidents in Malaga, making helmet use essential. It is ‘fundamental’ that helmets are compulsory while, aiming for the ‘greater safety of users,’ she said.

Regarding the potential impact on scooter rental companies, Hernandez noted that many already presented models with built-in helmets to the Malaga City Council.

‘Two or three years ago when companies came and presented themselves, almost all of them had models that had a compartment for the helmet, and that’s how they offered it.

‘However, the reality is that the ones they deployed in our city were not those. The ones that want to stay, that they do it in a safe way. What we want is for it to be safer,’ she insisted.

Statistics And Health Implications

The necessity of this ordinance is further underscored by statistics from the Quironsalud Malaga Hospital.

A third of scooter accident victims suffer head injuries, twice as many as cyclists. Another third sustain fractures, most requiring surgery. Only a third of the victims escape with mere bruises.

From Highly Recommended To Compulsory

Previously, the Malaga Mobility Ordinance of 2021 listed helmet use as ‘highly recommended’. Under the new ordinance, scooter users must wear helmets on roads lacking alternative cycle routes. These vehicles are limited to a maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour in such areas.