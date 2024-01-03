€80 million investment

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 10:03

Projects completed in 2023 Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Council has spent more than €80 million in 2023 on major projects for the city.

Councillor, Diego López, said that these projects are, “facilities that citizens demand from us and which make their lives easier, as well as laying the foundations for a better 2024”. For instance, “We have maintained our commitment to extending the city’s promenade, with 5 new stretches, reaching 22 kilometres and with the hope of achieving the total connection of the coastline in the next two years”.

Work has also been carried out to protect the city’s historical and cultural heritage with the consolidation of the Castle and the refurbishment of the Trapiche del Prado.

With regard to the improvement of essential services such as water supply and drainage, López highlighted actions, in collaboration with Acosol and with an investment of €15 million, in the urbanisations of El Rosario, Hacienda-Las Chapas and Costa Bella.

Finally, he pointed out some of the 22 works that are currently underway and which will be completed in 2024, such as the new Triple A facilities, the old people’s home in El Trapiche, the multi-purpose centre in Nueva Andalucía, the Istán road, the Serrano Lima swimming pool, the renovation of the Travesía Huerta de los Cristales and the extension of new sections of the seafront promenade, among others.