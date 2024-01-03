By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:12
Elche's Toscar Sports Centre Gets a Boost with Over €187,000 Investment. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche / Facebook.
Elche Council has undertaken a significant investment of over €187,000 to enhance the Toscar sports centre.
The completed works encompass a range of improvements, with a standout feature being the installation of a new synthetic pavement in the pavilion, amounting to over €131,000.
Among the completed projects, special attention is drawn to the refurbishment of the fronton court, a change in lighting, and the installation of new benches and bins.
The comprehensive efforts also include the creation of a new outdoor basketball court and the repair of the fronton, with a combined investment of just over €46,000.
To further enhance the sports facilities, the lighting has been upgraded to energy-efficient LED lights, incurring a cost of €5,094.
Additional expenditures include the cleaning of canvases and the provision of new benches and litter bins, amounting to around €2,383 and €3,000, respectively.
The Councillor for Sports, José Navarro, emphasised the significance of the €187,900 investment, noting that it contributes to the ongoing development of this beloved sports facility cherished by the residents of the Toscar neighbourhood.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
