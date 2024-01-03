By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:12

Elche's Toscar Sports Centre Gets a Boost with Over €187,000 Investment. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche / Facebook.

Elche Council has undertaken a significant investment of over €187,000 to enhance the Toscar sports centre.

The completed works encompass a range of improvements, with a standout feature being the installation of a new synthetic pavement in the pavilion, amounting to over €131,000.

Among the completed projects, special attention is drawn to the refurbishment of the fronton court, a change in lighting, and the installation of new benches and bins.

The comprehensive efforts also include the creation of a new outdoor basketball court and the repair of the fronton, with a combined investment of just over €46,000.

To further enhance the sports facilities, the lighting has been upgraded to energy-efficient LED lights, incurring a cost of €5,094.

Additional expenditures include the cleaning of canvases and the provision of new benches and litter bins, amounting to around €2,383 and €3,000, respectively.

The Councillor for Sports, José Navarro, emphasised the significance of the €187,900 investment, noting that it contributes to the ongoing development of this beloved sports facility cherished by the residents of the Toscar neighbourhood.