Embark on a Cultural Journey: Orihuela’s San Anton Festival Tour in English

By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 18:12

Church Tower and Dome of Santiago Apostol Church in Orihuela. Image: Lux Blue / Shutterstock.com.

The Department of Tourism in Orihuela is kicking off the new year with an exciting array of tours.

One standout offering is the “Palmeral and San Anton Festival in English” route taking place on Sunday, January 14.

Starting from the Santo Domingo School Bus Station car park at 10:30 AM, this unique tour aims to blend the traditional San Antón festivities in Orihuela with an international twist.

The experience is designed to create a connection between the Coast and Orihuela’s centre, fostering tourism, local business engagement, and providing a platform for cross-cultural experiences.

For the convenience of residents from the Coast, an accessible bus departs at 9:30 AM from the Orihuela Costa Town Hall.

The return journey to the Coast is scheduled for 3:00 PM, departing from the Santo Domingo School Bus Station car park.

To be part of this exciting adventure, reserve your spot now, as spaces are limited.

Bookings can be made on the website orihuelaturistica.es or through WhatsApp at (+34) 673836385.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join the fun and discover more about Orihuela!