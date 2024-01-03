By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:24
Entrepreneurial Opportunities Blossom: ASPE Opens Doors for Market Stalls and Shops. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe
Aspe Council is offering the opportunity for individuals interested in running their own market stall or shop.
Currently, there are 12 stalls and 5 shops available at the Food Market, and interested individuals can submit their documentation before the deadline of January 16.
The Councillor for Commerce and Market, Toñi García, emphasises that this is a great opportunity for those who wish to start a business, as current regulations offer many facilities for new entrepreneurs.
The councillor expressed the Town Council‘s commitment to promoting the recovery of traditional shopping centres in the town, such as the market.
The market is known for its proximity, ensuring attentive service and, most importantly, quality for consumers, a crucial factor that the council aims to maintain.
For more information, call (+34) 966 91 99 00 extension 267.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
