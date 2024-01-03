Fair Trade goods make great gifts

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:59

Children learn about Fair Trade Credit: Equitables

Much of what we buy today is made in poorer countries around the world and it has become clear that hundreds of thousands of workers are being exploited.

Fair Trade in Mallorca

An organisation known as Equitables is the Fair Trade Coordinator of the Balearic Islands, and is currently supported by nine member organisation which are basically international charities with an interest in the Balearics.

The organisation coordinates and promotes the different activities of awareness and education of society so that those making the products receive a reasonable and fair wage for their labours.

Find nearest outlet

If you are thinking of purchasing a special Three Kings gift then perhaps you could consider visiting one of the Fair Trade outlets supported by members of Equitables.

In Mallorca you can find them in Palma, at Càritas Diocesana de Mallorca , at Fundació Deixalles and at Fundación Vicente Ferrer.

In Llucmajor, the Casal De La Pau SAltra Senalla shop and in Manacor, at Shikamoo, whilst Fundació Deixalles has shops in Manacor, Felanitx, Soller, Capdepera, Inca and Calvia.