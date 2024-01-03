Fair Trade goods make great gifts

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:59
Children learn about Fair Trade
Credit: Equitables
Much of what we buy today is made in poorer countries around the world and it has become clear that hundreds of thousands of workers are being exploited.
An organisation known as Equitables is the Fair Trade Coordinator of the Balearic Islands, and is currently supported by nine member organisation which are basically international charities with an interest in the Balearics.
The organisation coordinates and promotes the different activities of awareness and education of society so that those making the products receive a reasonable and fair wage for their labours.
If you are thinking of purchasing a special Three Kings gift then perhaps you could consider visiting one of the Fair Trade outlets supported by members of Equitables.
In Mallorca you can find them in Palma, at Càritas Diocesana de Mallorca , at Fundació Deixalles and at Fundación Vicente Ferrer.
In Llucmajor, the Casal De La Pau SAltra Senalla shop and in Manacor, at Shikamoo, whilst Fundació Deixalles has shops in Manacor, Felanitx, Soller, Capdepera, Inca and Calvia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.