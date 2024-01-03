Farewell to Tripoli Giannini. He was the oldest man in Europe

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 15:18

Tripoli Giannini on his birthday Photo: Facebook / Comune di Cecina

Known as ‘Tripolino’, the former marksman in the Italian army had turned 111 years old on August 20 last year which he celebrated with a big party. Sadly, he passed away on the last day of 2023.

He passed away in Cecina, in the province of Livorno, the town where Tripoli Giannini was born on August 20, 1912.

His son Romano made the announcement: “On New Year’s Day, my father Tripoli Giannini, the oldest man in Europe, died. He lived 111 years and 133 days, a record! He joined his wife Tosca, my mother, who had been waiting for him for over forty years. Tripoli deserves a special epitaph and I will write it in the coming days. Now is the time for silence and prayers”.

And there were condolences from the Municipality of Cecina, with commissioner Vincenza Filippi saying, “The Municipality of Cecina, also on behalf of all its citizens, extends its heartfelt condolences to its son Romano and his family.”

In the Tuscan town in the province of Livorno, Tripolino Giannini had a fruit and vegetable shop. A great sports enthusiast, he took part in the first Cecina footrace in 1929, finishing fourth. An event that still exists and to which he remained very attached, even serving as starter until he was over a hundred years old.

Tripolino had lived through wars, epidemics and pandemics; he boasted of having survived several epidemics, from the Spanish Flu to Covid, and of having witnessed more than a century of Italian history.

World’s oldest man